Ethiopia: ENCU monthly synopsis – January 2022 data and other Nutrition-related information

To note this document focuses on acute malnutrition management, looks at trends of SAM and MAM admissions as proxy indicators to monitor the nutrition situation.

Table of content

ENCU monthly synopsis – January 2022 data and other Nutrition-related information

I. Management of Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM)

A. National overview

B. SAM admissions by region

Afar region Amhara region Benishangul Gumuz Region Harari Gambella region Oromia region Sidama SNNP Region Somali Region

II. Management of Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM)