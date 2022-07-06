Ethiopia Emergency Shelter/NFI Cluster Monthly Response Monitoring Dashboard for Tigray Region (as of May 2022)

Overview

Tigray Region has experienced a sharp spike in new displacements in the month of May as the fights in Western Tigray and woredas bordering Eritrea intensified to a significant level. 10,355 individuals have been reportedly displaced from these parts to Endabaguna, Mai Tsebri, Tselemti, Tsimbala, Embasneiti and Enticho woredas. In addition, 10,000 IDP households were received in Mai Tsebri, while 8,000 in Stadium (Dedebit) Site in Sheraro. These displaced families are currently living in unfinished buildings, warehouses, stadiums, and open areas. While some shelter and NFI assistance has been provided, most IDPs remain unreached. On the other hand, several rounds of heavy rains are adding to the plight of the IDPs while emergency shelters have gone through various degrees of damages. In Sebacare 4 site in Mekele, 2,291 shelters have faced damage due to extreme weather conditions and partners have started repair works. Across different IDP sites in Shire, 1,800 shelters were also in need of maintenance which has also been covered by partners. However, urgent shelter repair needs are observed in Hitsats site with the continued rains for which partners are mobilizing resources. More support is required for repair and maintenance of damaged shelters and as a contingency plan for the ongoing rainy season.

Shelter construction has started in Mai Dimu relocation site in Shire with 830 duplex shelters completed and the first round of relocation will take place following completion of WASH facilities. However, security incidents in Sheraro had put the construction at Adi Abay site on hold. During this period, 228 IDP households were relocated to Adwa Industrial Park and 314 households to the new relocation site in Adigrat. Facilitated voluntary returns were also taking place, with 2,695 IDPs returned from Adigrat and 693 from Adi Abi.

Since the opening of the Abala corridor and through air lifting, ES/NFI supplies for 55,000 individuals have entered the region. In addition, 3,196 liters of fuel have been allocated to ES/NFI partners. While this has helped the response in Tigray gain some momentum, available resources on ground are still extremely insufficient while majority of items reached are stored in warehouses in Mekelle due to limited fuel availability.