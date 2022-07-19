Ethiopia Emergency Shelter/NFI Cluster Monthly Response Monitoring Dashboard for Tigray Region (as of June 30 2022)

Overview

The heavy rains in the month of June have added to the plight of the overall situation in Tigray Region. Flooding in Selekleka town has resulted in 103 shelters being damaged, while 73 shelters were reported to be damaged in Sheraro due to the same reason. This has also led to various categories of damages being experienced by the existing emergency shelters in the IDP sites. Shelter partners are working towards repairs and maintenance of shelters, with over 1,600 shelters repaired in Sebacare-4 site in Mekelle and 200 in Hitsats IDP site. As the meteorological forecast predicts more intense rains in the coming months, an inter-cluster flood response plan is being developed for more effective response, while ES/NFI Cluster TWIG is working on different solutions for reinforcement of existing emergency shelters.

In Adi Abay Relocation site in Sheraro, the construction of shelters have started after being on hold for long for security issues. Construction of shelters at Mai Dimu Relocation sites is also progressing as planned with 900 duplexes completed, while 13 schools in Shire are earmarked for relocation to the site the first phase of which is to planned towards the end of July. Following joint assessments in Adwa, a new site is being worked on as a potential relocation site. Decommissioning works are ongoing for schools in Mekelle which used to serve as collective site. On the other hand, 144 households comprising of 258 individuals were facilitated to return to their various locations of origin from Mekelle.

New and secondary displacements continued to take place during the month, with reports of approximately 6,000 individuals reaching Quiha from Afar, while over 5,794 individuals previously displaced from Zalambesa to Fatsi town host community has moved to Fekadi Primary School. These, along with the previous displacements, require urgent shelter and NFI assistance.

While humanitarian assistance is trickling into the region, the disruption of Mekelle airport and the associated cash flow through UNHAS has resulted in slowing down of the operations by all partners, compounded by the scarcity of fuel. More advocacy efforts are required in this regard, especially in view of the continued rains.