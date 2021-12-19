Ethiopia Emergency Shelter/NFI Cluster Monthly Response Monitoring Dashboard of Tigray (As of Mid-December 2021)

Overview

More than 34,200 new IDPs are displaced from western zone and now are living in Northwestern zone since November 20th 2021 which are in a dire need for NFI and Emergency shelter support. In relation to this displacement a response has been coordinated by the cluster partners for 3,600 HH with partial NFI and 290HH with full NFI starting December 1st and further resource mapping is being conducted. Further study is underway to identify basic shelter needs for Hitsas (previously Eritrean Refugee camp) located 40km away from Shire town as a potential IDP center for the newly displaced. However, given the operational constraints such as shortage of fuel and unavailability of ESNFI kits in stock have hindered the response of partners. UNHAS flight has resumed over the past two weeks which could alleviate some of the cash problem to purchase local materials, however, shortage of supply within the market would still remain a gap for the clusters and its partners intervention plan. Meanwhile, large number of IDPs still remain in substandard living conditions across the collective sites in the Region. Despite the limited response being provided across the Region, the regional officials announced ongoing preparations for returns of IDPs to their place of origin. The ESNFI Cluster will continue to advocate for returns to be in line with the Global IDP return principles.

As of 06 December, the Cluster reached 825K beneficiaries (35% of the total 2.4m target until the remainder of the year 2021). While the Cluster continues to provide short term immediate shelter response in the form of emergency shelter construction, and distribution of emergency shelter kits, minimum support is being provided to those living in poor shelter conditions until medium term or durable solution is found.