Ethiopia Emergency Shelter/NFI Cluster Monthly Response Monitoring Dashboard of Tigray (As of Mid-November 2021)

Overview

The recent developments with the conflict in Tigray, along with surrounding regions and other parts of the country, have affected the response capacity of the ESNFI Cluster partners significantly. Between October 16 – and November 15, the Cluster has reached a total of 23K beneficiaries (49% Male and 51%Female), with Emergency shelter and NFI assistance a drastic drop compared to the previous month. While some fuel and other materials managed to trickle in over the mentioned period, stocks of NFIs and shelter materials are diminiishing at a rapid speed within the region, limiting partners’ ability to respond to critical life-saving ESNFI needs. The last remaining window of bringing cash into the region has been obliterated with the suspension of UNHAS flights, meaning partners are unable to utilize even the existing materials on the ground for shelter construction or distributions.

The priority for the region remains to find immediate shelter solutions for IDPs living in primary schools set to re-open and the IDPs who are unable to return to their areas of origin. The Cluster continues its efforts in order to find solutions in a rapidly changing scenario for these IDPs living in extremely poor and over-congested conditions without essential household items as well as facing the risk of eviction. In addition, Cluster is also working on potential ways of assisting IDPs in the process of voluntary returns and facilitating integration into host community settings while also looking at supporting the affected non-displaced communities. Despite combined efforts towards alleviating the suffering of the affected population, the absence of cash, fuel, functioning market, and communication means continue to pose overwhelming challenges for the ES/NFI Cluster and its partners.