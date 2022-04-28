Ethiopia Emergency Shelter/NFI Cluster Monthly Response Monitoring Dashboard (As of March 2022)

Overview

In the first quarter of 2022, the ESNFI Cluster with 41 active partners has reached over 525K displacement affected population, including IDPs and returnees across Afar, Amhara, Oromia, Somali, SNNP, Benishangul Gumuz, and Tigray regions. The response includes ENSFI in-kind or in-cash, NFI kits, Emergency Shelter Kits, shelter reconstruction, and repair support for the returnees. All in all the ESNFI Cluster has achieved 12% of its target for the 2022 response plan.

New displacements driven by ongoing conflicts in Northern Ethiopia and drought in the Eastern and South-Eastern parts of the country, and the relocation of the IDP in East Amhara led to an increase in displacements and intense humanitarian consequences. While the operational challenges in the Tigray remain as it is, reports of IDPs in the host communities moving to the Collective sites which have further led to overcrowding. And the wear and tear of the Tarpulines is the additional impact that further deteriorates the living conditions of the IDPs in the Collective sties. With limited funding and low pipeline the cluster has had a low coverage, leaving a considerable number of displaced populations without adequate shelters and essential household items.