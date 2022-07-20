Ethiopia

Ethiopia Emergency Shelter/NFI Cluster Monthly Response Monitoring Dashboard (As of June 30, 2022)

Overview

So far, the ESNFI Cluster has reached 1.2 million displacement affected population in Afar, Amhara, Oromia, Somali, SNNP, Benishangul Gumuz, and Tigray regions. The response includes ENSFI in-kind or in-cash, NFI kit, Emergency Shelter Kits, Emergency Shelter repair kit, and repair support for the returnees. With this, the ESNFI Cluster has achieved 26% of its target for the 2022 response plan. Moreover, the cluster has resources in stock and pipeline to reach 1 million displacement affected population in the country.

Besides conflict-induced displacement responses, the country is experiencing extreme weather variability, with some areas facing drought while others are impacted by flooding. The cluster has targeted about 550k drought-affected populations in Oromia, Somali, and Afar and 400k (new caseload) flood-affected populations in the country. In addition, the high number of returnees in Zone 2 of Afar, the marked increase of new IDP arrivals in Debrebirhan and Sekota of Amhara, and the continued new and secondary displacement to Kuiha and Fatsi of Tigray remain a high priority for the cluster.

The fuel shortages, cash disruption and transportation in Tigray, the conflict/access issues in Oromia, Benishangul Gumz and some parts of SNNP remain operational challenges in the sector during the reporting month.

