Ethiopia Emergency Shelter/NFI Cluster Monthly Response Monitoring Dashboard of Afar (As of November 2021)

Overview

Government/DTM estimated that since June 2021, 461K people have been displaced due to the spread of the conflict over to the Afar Region. The IDPs are mainly concentrated in Gaulicoma (IDPs from Gulina and Awra woredas), Digdiga (IDPs from Gulina, Yalo, Teru woredas), and in Chifra (IDPs from Awa, Awra, and Gulina woredas). According to the 25 November OCHA Northern Ethiopia Situation update, renewed fighting in Awsi and Hari zones, bordering the Amhara region, reportedly displaced tens of thousands of people.

Meanwhile, the recent fighting in Chifra led to multiple displacements of IDPs, those who have been there since June this year. IDPs movement, particularly pastoralist households, have been reportedly quite fluid. Due to lack of access and communication, the Cluster is unable to verify the situation of IDPs. Thus, articulating the immediate priorities become a significant challenge. However, the Cluster believes that the IDPs remain in a dire situation. There are no banks in these areas, and the nearest banks are located at least 2hr drive from affected area.