Ethiopia Emergency Shelter and NFI Cluster Response Monitoring Dashboard for Amhara Region (As of July 31, 2022)

Overview

Since January 2022, the ES/NFI Cluster has managed to reach 451K displacement-affected population in the Amara region with responses in Awi, Central Gondar, North Gondar, North Shewa, North Wello, South Gondar, South Wello, and Wag Hamra Zones. The response includes ENSFI in-kind or in-cash, NFI kits, Emergency Shelter Kits, Shelter Reconstruction, Rental Support, and Repair support for the returnees. This constitutes 41% of the Cluster’s HRP target.

With resources for 132K displacement affected people committed, the Cluster has a current gap of 584K, which is 47% of the overall target for the region.

A new displacement was reported in the eastern part of the region, and spontaneous movement of returnees was reported in Wag Hamra and North Wello zone; most of the July IDPs were displaced from the western part of the Oromia region. Furthermore, the rainy season has been very intense this month and resulted in floods that principally created growing needs across the region and worsened the living situation of IDPs and returnees, particularly in North Shewa.

Living conditions of displaced people in collective centers continue to deteriorate as centers receive new arrivals, and continued rainfall is reported. With the construction of communal shelters ongoing in North Wello and Wag Hamra zones, relocations have started in Wolleh, Wag Hamra, and Jara, North Wello sites.

Suitable land for construction of communal shelters for IDPs in North Shewa and Wag Hamra Zones who are living in overcrowded and unfinished buildings, makeshift shelters, and open areas is one of the challenges in the region. Leveling and clearing of land in Jara have also been delayed due to a lack of equipment and machinery. Installation of WASH and camp facilities is also delaying the relocation of IDPs. As the rainy and storm season has started, heavy rain and strong winds affect the living conditions of IDPs camping in the emergency shelters. In addition, raised market inflation on construction materials, disruptions of supply lines, and shortage of fuel have also negatively impacted the response activities of partners.