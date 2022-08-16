Ethiopia Emergency Shelter and NFI Cluster Monthly Response Monitoring Dashboard (As of 31 July, 2022)

Overview

Ethiopia continues to experience displacements and returns due to conflict, UAGs activities, and climate induced such as drought and flood. While the security situation has relatively improved in Northern Ethiopia in the past few months, and returns have been recorded in Amhara and Afar, displacements have also been reported in the Tigray and Amhara Regions. The country is experiencing an unprecedented drought situation in 40 years, and this has resulted in displacement. So far 368K people in Afar, Oromia, and Somali regions are displaced. IDPs have also been affected by the flooding during this kiremt season in which above average rainfall is anticipated in some parts of the region. According to the Flood Task Force (FTF) 2 million people are expected to be affected and 560K to be displaced. Since January 2022, the Cluster has reached 1.6 million displacement-affected populations in Afar, Amhara, Benishangul Gumuz, Oromia, SNNP, Somali and Tigray regions. The response includes ENSFI in-kind or in-cash, NFI kit, Emergency Shelter Kits, shelter reconstruction, and repair support for the returnees. With this, the ESNFI Cluster has achieved 36% of its target for the 2022 HRP. Moreover, the Cluster has resources in stock and pipeline to reach 875K displacement-affected people in the country. In terms of activities, more people are reached with ESNFIs and NFI kits while the progress of the provision shelter is much below the anticipated target. The first relocation from Shire IDP sites to Mai Dimu is planned to take place during mid-August while the construction of emergency shelters has been ongoing in Adi Abay site in Sheraro. In Amhara, the construction of communal shelters remains ongoing in Wag Hamra and North Wello zones. Afar has been characterized mainly by returns as the security situation has relatively improved. Due to the rainy season that has caused distress to IDPs in collective sites, shelter maintenance has also been going on in Amhara and Tigray regions. Drought related responses are also ongoing in Somali, Oromia, SNNP and Afar regions. Lack of fuel and cash continue to hamper response progress for items that have managed to enter Tigray. The Cluster is also experiencing a lack of resources to respond in all targeted regions. In Amhara Region, the Cluster is failing to secure suitable land to construct an emergency shelter. Access remains a challenge in some parts of Oromia, SNNP, Amhara, and Tigray regions.