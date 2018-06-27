Ethiopia: Emergency Response to Landslides in the South Nations Nationalities and People’s Region (SNNPR Region) – Rapid Response Fund (RRF) No. 11/2018

In the evening of Saturday the 26 May 2018, the regions of Gamo Goffa zone and Sidama Zone in the Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples’ Region (SNNPR) Region in Ethiopia were affected by a landslide caused by heavy torrential rains between May 24th -26th for three consecutive days, resulting in 34 deaths.

Through a rapid response intervention, Ethiopian Evangelical Church Mekane Yesus/Development and Social Service Commission (EECMY-DASSC) will provide lifesaving assistance of food, non-food items and WASH to 300 individuals affected by the landslide.

This immediate intervention will protect the lives of beneficiaries from further impact until more medium to long term humanitarian assistance is provided by government and other international actors.