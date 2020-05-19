Ethiopia: Emergency Nutrition Programming Recommendations for COVID-19 (updated 1st April 2020)

The purpose of this document is to provide recommended program adjustments for life-saving nutrition services including Community Based Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) and Maternal and Infant and Young Child Nutrition (MIYCN) in the context of the COVID 19 emergency. These program adjustments are proposed for: Stabilization Center (SC), Outpatient Therapeutic Program (OTP),

Targeted Supplementary Feeding Program (TSFP), identification and referral of acute malnutrition, and interventions aiming at the protection of adequate MIYCN.

This document is important for policy level advisors to advocate for the continuation of these life-saving services as well as to advocate for increased resource needs and/or technical pivoting for nutrition services in the context of COVID 19.

This document will also be used as guidance for front line staff on how to manage acute malnutrition in the context of the COVID 19 pandemic and protect MIYCN. The following program adjustments are recommended to strengthen infection, prevention and control of COVID 19, minimize risk to beneficiaries and staffs, and to ensure essential life-saving activities. These recommendations should be contextualized for each program area considering, local restrictions on movement, regional/zonal/woreda health structure, local practices, and community acceptance.

The recommendations below indicate adjustments to the revised Acute Malnutrition (AM) guidelines, recently endorsed by the Federal Ministry of Health, for general or more detailed guidance please refer to those AM guidelines.