Ethiopia EiE Data Technical Working Group (EiE Data TWG) Strategic Direction (2022 - 2024)

1. Background

Managing Education in Emergencies (EiE) data is a crucial component of any education operation during emergencies as well as during any humanitarian needs and risk assessment effort that can efficiently and effectively inform educational plans that promote continuous access to quality and safe education for all.

The complexities of delivering education in emergencies and the number and variety of stakeholders involved make the need for information-sharing, harmonization of tools, joint assessment and agreement around indicators and shared definitions, and clear lines of responsibility even more pressing.

With the aim of facilitating evidence-driven EiE data among partners and at all levelsfrom the institutional, humanitarian and development spectrum – the EiE Data TWG will support the optimal complementary set up and functioning of information systems and processes referenced by all stakeholders to facilitate coordination, joint assessment and planning, whilst ensuring timely and adapted education response and sustainability