Ethiopia Education Cluster, Terms of Reference

Membership of the Ethiopia Education Cluster

1. Rationale of becoming Ethiopia Education Cluster member

The Education Cluster in Ethiopia is a coordination forum through which organizations active in the field of Education in Emergency (including the Ministry of Education, education academic and research institutions, international and national humanitarian organizations) prioritize and coordinate interventions, define and agree on norms/ minimum standards, advocate for and allocate funding, improve performance and capacity with the overall goal of enhancing the education of children in emergency situations. The education cluster in Ethiopia in summary offers the following outputs and platform to its members:

Assessments, Analysis and sharing of information: keeping members updated on the current and emerging issues of education in emergencies within the whole education context.

Platform for education in emergencies stakeholders: Ministry of Education units, international and national development organizations and other humanitarian stakeholders.

Access to capacity building and resource mobilization opportunities: enhancing the quality EiE programming delivered to crisis affected school aged children Education Cluster aims to increase number, diversity and local voices of its membership. In order to do this, Cluster approach needs to be clearly understood by humanitarian organizations and CSOs. For a quick guide explaining the humanitarian cluster approach and why organizations, especially local ones, should be member to them, please view the Accessible Humanitarian Coordination Guide. Link to the document can be reached in the footnote.

2. Process for becoming a member

An organisation seeking membership with Ethiopia Education Cluster should meet the criteria listed below to participate as full member and be able to demonstrate a strong commitment towards the cluster principles and approaches according to its Terms of Reference. On a regular basis, the Strategic Advisory Group (SAG) with leadership of the cluster coordinators will review the agencies/organizations/institutions that have expressed interest to join the cluster. The membership status will then be endorsed by the majority rule of the SAG. An organisation who wishes to but fails to obtain full membership may apply again once there have been changes in their capacities (but not before six months of the first application). There will be an annual review of the existing members and members who fail to meet any of the responsibilities, criteria and capacities (as indicated elsewhere in this document) may be shifted to a different status. There are three types of memberships: Full member, Associate member and an Observer.