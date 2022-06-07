Ethiopia Education Cluster Quarterly Newsletter #1 June 2022

Emergency Type: Multiple Events

Reporting Period: January – March 2022

Situation Update

The Amhara Regional Government is facilitating the relocation of hundreds of thousands of people displaced from Tigray and Oromia due to conflict and violence. The Government is putting in place the required basic facilities in relocation sites and providing life-saving assistance to the IDPs. However, the needs far surpass the ongoing efforts. Ongoing clashes along the Tigray and Afar regional boundary has left over 600,000 IDPs in Afar with little or no humanitarian assistance. Insecurity continues to prevent the movement of humanitarian supplies through the Semera-Abala-Mekelle road, leading to severe food, fuel and cash shortages in Tigray.