Ethiopia Education Cluster: Education Humanitarian Need Overview, Responses and Gaps (Jan 2020)

About 1.3 million school children were targeted from 2.3 million in need by conflict and drought mainly in Somali Ethiopia, Oromia and SNNP regions.. As per Round 19 DTM-IOM data 595,000 school age children are internally displaced and 445,000 school age returnees. Therefore more than a million school age IDPS and returnees required urgent support. About $30 million is required to ensure the provision of school feeding and Learning Stationary as well as Temporary Learning Centers and enable children to pursue their education.