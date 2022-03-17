:Ethiopia Education Cluster: Education in emergencies 2021/23 response strategy (January 2022)

SITUATION OVERVIEW AND RATIONALE FOR EDUCATION IN EMERGENCY RESPONSE STRATEGY

Introduction

Education in Emergency (EiE) can be defined as the set of activities that allow structured learning to continue in situations of emergency, crisis, or long-term instability. The InterAgency Network for Education in Emergency (INEE) describes EiE as quality learning opportunities for all ages in situations of crisis, including early childhood development, primary, secondary, non-formal, technical, vocational, higher, and adult education providing “physical, psychosocial and cognitive protection that can sustain and save lives”. Education’s life-sustaining and the life-saving role has been acknowledged and the inclusion of education within humanitarian response is now considered crucial. In the short term, education is important in meeting children’s and communities’ basic needs, while in the long term it helps them to reduce their vulnerability and will equip them with the necessary skills and tools to build their (new) lives.

During an emergency, the following major actions should happen