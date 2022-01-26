Ethiopia Education Cluster - 4ws December 2021

Overview

In December 2021, a total of 222,935 children and teachers/stakeholders were reached by partners in the different regions in Ethiopia. Reports used for this analysis were from partners working Amhara, Gambella, Oromia, SNNP, Somali and Tigray Regions. Partners in the Tigray and Gambella Region have implemented cluster activities reaching more IDP and non displaced children and teachers/stakeholders compared to the other regions.With regards to children in returnee communities, more activities were reported to have been implemented in the Amhara Region. Provision of learning opportunity through ALP have been the most implemented activity during the stated month.