11 Jun 2019

Ethiopia: East &West Wellega zone (Oromia Region) and Kamashi zone (BGR) IDP Returnees Snapshot, As of 31 May 2019

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 31 May 2019
Following the inter-communal conflict that erupted in Kamashi zone (BGR) on 26 September, 2018 there was massive displacement of people (majority being women and children) triggering protection concerns.

In East Wollega, 89,265 IDPs have returned to their place of origin in East Wellega zone along border areas of Oromia region. 26,985 IDPs have returned to their place of origin in Yaso and Belo Jeganfoy woredas of Kamashi Zone (BGR) from East Wellega Zone. Overall,80% of the IDPs from East Wollega have returned to their place of origin along the border of Oromia region and Kamashi zone (BGR). 20% of the IDPs are living within the host community.

In West Wollega, 50, 555 IDPs have returned to their place of origin in Oda Bildigilu Woreda of Assosa Zone and Sedal, Agelo Meti and Kamashi Woredas, Kamashi Zone(BGR). 29,265 IDPs from West Wollega zone have returned to their place of origin along border areas of Oromia region. Overall, 94% IDPs from West Wollega have returned to place of origin along the border of Oromia region and Assosa &Kamashi zone (BGR). 6 % of the IDPs (3,449 indiv) are living in the collective sites.

