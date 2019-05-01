Ethiopia: Early warning signs of drought (DG ECHO, FAO, WFP) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 May 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 01 May 2019 — View Original
- Early warning signs of a possible new drought episode in the lowland areas of the country with below-average rainfall forecast have been reported. Early May rainfall will be closely monitored.
- Areas most affected include lowland belt from Afar to SSNP (Somali Regional State, Afar Regional State, Borena, South Omo).
- Signs of worsening food security situation have already been noticed as deteriorated pastures, worsened livestock body conditions, reduced milk production and earlier-than-normal livestock migration.
- A superposition of drought on areas already heavily affected by internal conflict and displacement would have a serious potential of destabilizing the country.