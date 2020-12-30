Ethiopia: The Durable Solutions Initiative

Context

Ethiopia has seen parts of the country chronically affected by internal displacement related to drought and flooding. The country has also seen a steep rise in conflict-related internal displacement since 2018 – with these displacements taking place against the backdrop of significant political change and the eruption of localized conflicts and social tensions throughout the country. The Government of Ethiopia recognized and documented conflict-related internal displacement in late 2017. At that time, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) began utilizing the Displacement Tracking Matrix to provide tracking of the displaced to inform national and international humanitarian response efforts.1

Internally displaced persons, especially those in collective sites of temporary nature, live in difficult conditions – with many having limited access to basic services and livelihood opportunities, facing protection risks, and not receiving sufficient humanitarian assistance.

In 2019, and again in 2020, many IDPs were returned or relocated to their areas of origin, in some cases with limited planning and consultations. The Mid-Year Review of the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for Ethiopia in August 2020 noted that there were some 1.8 million IDPs in the country, and 1.4 million returnees.2 These numbers reflect an urgent need to support durable solutions sooner rather than later.