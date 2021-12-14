Ethiopia: DTM Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA) Thematic Report (August - September 2021)

CONTEXT

In coordination with the Ethiopia PSEA Network, the International Organization for Migration (IOM)'s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) included, for the first time ever, a prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse (PSEA) risk assessment and mapping in the Site Assessment (SA) Round 27 and the Village Assessment Survey (VAS) Round 10. The data was collected through focus group discussion with affected communities on SEA awareness and on reporting. The aim of the assessment was to establish a national baseline for risk identification and mitigation. It is hoped that the findings will be a useful resource, directly informing and shaping the next plans, targets, developments, and activities of the Network. This will strengthen the coordinated interagency response on prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse in Ethiopia.

In preparation for data collection, and to ensure compliance with protection standards, the Inter-Agency PSEA Coordinator for Ethiopia conducted an in-person Training of Trainers (ToT) on PSEA preparedness and response with 12 DTM enumerator focal points, which was then replicated in local languages at field-level with all 130 DTM enumerators. Following these trainings, all enumerators signed the Ethiopia PSEA Network Code of Conduct and received a flowchart for reporting guidance in line with the endorsed interagency standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the Network.

Moreover, all DTM enumerators received copies of the translated pocket guides on survivor support for non-GBV actors as well as an overview of contact details for all national and regional level PSEA focal points of the Network.

Since its establishment in 2018, the inter-agency Ethiopia PSEA Network has made significant progress in tackling SEA within the humanitarian community and development sector. The Network, co-chaired by UN Women and UNFPA, encompasses over 215 PSEA focal points from UN agencies, NGOs, INGOs, CSOs and government at both national level (Addis Ababa) as well as sub-regional level (Somali, Oromia, SNNP, Tigray and Amhara regions). Critical to the success of the Network was the UN Country Team and Humanitarian Country Team’s vital decision to have a dedicated coordination structure in place in the country, focusing specifically on ensuring common standards for PSEA preparedness and response by all members when it comes to implementing zero tolerance for SEA. This decision recognised the urgent need to develop accountability mechanisms to advance the support available for at-risk communities; thus, also recognising the common root of these abuses linked to power differentials and gender inequality.