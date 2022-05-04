Ethiopia: DTM Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA) Thematic Report 2 (December 2021 - February 2022)

CONTEXT

In coordination with the Ethiopia PSEA Network, the International Organization for Migration (IOM)'s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) included a prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse (PSEA) risk assessment and mapping in the Site Assessment (SA) Round 27 and the Village Assessment Survey (VAS) Round 10 (August – September 2021), as well as the SA Round 28 and the VAS Round 11 (December 2021- February 2022). The data was collected in both rounds through focus group discussions with affected communities on SEA awareness and on reporting. The aim of the assessments is to establish a national baseline for risk identification and mitigation. It is hoped that the findings will be a useful resource for the Network, directly informing and shaping the next plans, targets, developments, and activities.

This will strengthen the coordinated interagency response on PSEA in Ethiopia, especially regarding addressing power imbalances— in this case, from an intersectional point of view between men and women as well as aid workers and those receiving aid. Just as participation lies at the center of accountable humanitarian response, the Ethiopia PSEA Network also seeks to shift power imbalances in its PSEA programming.

Prior to data collection, IOM’s DTM presented the data collection tools to the Ethiopia PSEA Network to receive feedback and ensure that the questions included were in line with protection standards and appropriate with the methodology used. In addition, in preparation for data collection, and to ensure compliance with protection standards, the InterAgency PSEA Coordinator for Ethiopia conducted an in-person Training of Trainers (ToT) on PSEA preparedness and response with 12 DTM enumerator focal points, which was then replicated in local languages at field-level with all 150 DTM enumerators. Following these trainings, all enumerators signed the Ethiopia PSEA Network Code of Conduct and received a flowchart for reporting guidance in line with the endorsed interagency standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the Network. Moreover, all DTM enumerators received copies of the translated pocket guides on survivor support for non-GBV actors as well as an overview of contact details for all national and regional level PSEA focal points of the Network. IOM DTM continued to work to increase gender balance in its network of enumerators to improve data collection.

Since its establishment in 2018, the inter-agency Ethiopia PSEA Network has made significant progress in tackling SEA within the humanitarian community and development sector. The Network, co-chaired by UN Women and UNFPA, encompasses over 250 PSEA focal points from UN agencies, NGOs, INGOs, CSOs and government at both national level (Addis Ababa) as well as sub-regional level (Somali, Oromia, SNNP, Tigray, Afar, Amhara and Gambela regions).

Critical to the success of the Network was the UN Country Team and Humanitarian Country Team’s vital decision to have a dedicated coordination structure in place in the country, focusing specifically on ensuring common standards for PSEA preparedness and response when it comes to implementing zero tolerance for SEA. This decision recognized the urgent need to develop accountability mechanisms to advance the support available for at-risk communities; thus, also recognizing the common root of these abuses linked to power differentials and gender inequality.

During SA Round 28 and VAS Round 11, IOM DTM covered 9 regions: Benishangul Gumz, Dire Dawa, Gambela, Harari, Oromia, Sidama, SNNP, South West Ethiopia Peoples and Somali. Afar and Amhara regions were assessed through the Emergency Site Assessment rather than the Site Assessment this round to increase operational efficiency; as such, the two regions were not included in the following report. Notably, DTM regained access to Benishangul Gumz this round.

However, coverage was still confined to a few sites and villages in Asosa zone as the rest of Benishangul Gumz region is still inaccessible due to conflict. In addition, following the results of the referendum in November 2021, South West Ethiopia Peoples region was formed and included in the report this round.