Ethiopia: Drought response situation (January - September 2022)

The drought continues to compromise fragile livelihoods heavily reliant on livestock and causing a worsening food security and malnutrition while eroding coping strategies for the most vulnerable. The drought is impacting severely on farming and pastoralist communities/livelihoods through livestock deaths, loss of income, absence of milk, and crop failure. Over 3.5 million livestock are estimated to have died due to lack of pasture and water in Oromia and Somali regions. Livestock market value has also significantly dropped, as animals are not marketable, impacting families’ income sources. The Agriculture cluster is estimating that approximately 7.2 million individuals have been affected by the current drought and need agricultural support, this number may increase in the coming period if the expected rains perform poorly. 563,917 out of the 1.1 million households targeted have been reached with agriculture support interventions. The cluster needs 132.7 million USD to respond to the drought till December 2022 (the plan is under revision). Currently the cluster has confirmed 60 million USD (45.2%), the funding gap is 72.7 million USD.