Ethiopia: Drought emergency in south regions - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA), DREF Operation n° MDRET027

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

The effect of the drought is on a worsening trend in all the country affecting at a different level the North, East and South regions mainly Tigray, Afar, Harari, Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples Region (SNNPR) regions Somali and Oromia regions. The most severely impacted regions are the lowland areas of southern and eastern Oromia and Somali regions especially the Arid and Semi-Arid (ASAL) region of Somali and parts of Oromia and SNNPR are experiencing a deterioration of the situation. The drought prevalence is a result of the two main rainy seasons Ganna/GU rains (March-May) and the short rainy season (Hagayya/‘Dyre’) (October-November), which has been erratic and characterized by late onsets, below-average cumulative quantities, and poor distribution both in time and space in the Somali region (southern and eastern Somali region (6 zones)), southern Oromia region (4 zones ) and SNNPR region (1 zone). Given the forecast for a poor March to May 2022 Gu/Gana season, The Famine Early Warning Systems (FEWSNET) predicts widespread Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes, with worst-drought affected areas likely to face Emergency (IPC Phase 4) outcomes starting late February 2022.

The impacts of drought are already visible, with diminishing pasture and water. Atypical livestock deaths increase water stress and looming hunger in the Borana Zone of Oromia region and six zones of the Somali region.

The most recent effect of the drought is migration and displacement of both humans and livestock northwards due to reduced pasture and water scarcity. Often 200km or 300km northwards with an everyday additional pressure on host community’s livelihood also. Social tensions cannot be ruled out as one of the origins and also the effect of migration. An increase in malnutrition levels and related opportunistic diseases among children under five, lactating and pregnant women are already being felt and may increase further if quick action is not taken.

UNOCHA estimates more than 6.4 million people require food assistance in 2022 across all drought-affected areas1, including 3 million people in Somali Region, 2.4 million in eastern Oromia and 1 million people in southern Oromia. Apart from the drought, the food security situation of affected populations is further compounded by the COVID19 pandemic and persisting locust pests. It should be noted that drought is one of the key factors of the food crisis in the country when in the North the Tigray conflict has worsened the situation which is impacting other regions already affected by the drought such as Afar and Oromia as an example. There is a global risk of Famine declaration in the country in the most affected localities among the North and South regions. IFRC is implementing an emergency appeal operation covering the complex situation and consequences of the Tigray crisis when in the South, drought is still worsening the needs.

Drought as a climate challenge is linked to all the other humanitarian challenges raised above and appear like a slow onset becoming a high risk to felt on additional humanitarian emergencies in the affected localities and over. The Ethiopian government through the regional authorities has requested ERCS to support the scale-up of the ongoing response since the population and needs are alarmingly increasing surpassing the current capacities. Refer to link of the letter dated 10th February 2021: DRMB Letter to ERCS.pdf

For the details of the government of Somali region response plan, please see: Somali Region Drought Response Plan- Dec 2021 (1) (1).pdf