12 Sep 2019

Ethiopia - Drastic deterioration of security conditions for humanitarian workers (DG ECHO, INGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 September 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 12 Sep 2019 View Original
  • On 5 September, a few kilometers outside the South Sudanese refugee camp of Nguenyyiel in Gambella Regional State, in western Ethiopia, an Action Against Hunger (AAH) vehicle was stopped by armed individuals allegedly wearing regional police uniforms. Two AAH staff were killed, while another staff member succeeded to escape and run back to the camp to raise the alert.
  • The situation in Gambella has been very tense over the past year, due to unsolved ethnic tensions between the Anuak population (mostly indigenous) and the Nuer population (ethnicity of the South Sudanese refugees). Clashes between both groups have occurred on a regular basis creating security and access challenges for humanitarian partners.
  • Until this killing, humanitarian staff had not been targeted. However, it is reported that threats to humanitarian agencies had been posted on social media on a few occasions in recent months.
  • Most humanitarian partners have suspended their operations in Gambella and are demanding action from the regional and national authorities.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.