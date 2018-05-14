14 May 2018

Ethiopia: Displacement Tracking Matrix Feedback Survey Report, First Quarter 2018

from International Organization for Migration
Introduction

IOM has been tasked by the Ethiopian Humanitarian Country Team (EHCT) to regularly track, map and report on internal displacement. In response, IOM launched its Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) mechanism in 2015. DTM is an information management system developed to track and monitor the displacement and population mobility. It is designed to regularly capture, process, and disseminate various layers of information to provide a better understanding of the evolving needs of the displaced population, on site or en route (for the full 2018 DTM Ethiopia methodology please visit : www.displacement.iom.int/ethiopia )

In April 2018 IOM Ethiopia conducted a DTM partner feedback survey to enhance its program and service delivery. The information collected from this survey is presented in this report and will be used to analyse DTM’s performance, the accessibility of information packages, the usability of data and its overall effectiveness. This report is intended to act as an important feedback mechanism for IOM Ethiopia to better steer its DTM programme in feeding into information gaps, supporting humanitarian interventions and advising humanitarian policies.

In the final quarter of 2018 IOM Ethiopia is scheduled to revise the DTM programme towards collecting more targeted information that better feeds into evidence-based interventions while also alleviating assessment fatigue. The programme revision will look to work closely with Ethiopia’s Clusters and Ministries towards ensuring that DTM is carefully listening to the information needs of all partners. The programme revision will use this report as evidence towards improving the programmes assessment tools and indicators. Broadening DTM’s pool of Key Informants (KIs) and improving data quality and will be prioritised during the programme’s revision and 2019 roll out.

