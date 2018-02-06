Ethiopia: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Tigray Region, Round 8: November to December 2017- Summary of key findings

TIGRAY REGION - KEY FINDINGS

LOCATION AND CAUSE OF DISPLACEMENT: 20,752 displaced individuals comprising 7,621 households in 61 displacement sites were identified in Tigray region. These figures represent an increase of 1,317 in the total individuals (4%), households (4.8%) and sites (3%) since round 7 (September/October 2017). Only 7 of the 61 sites opened in 2017. Conflict was the primary cause of displacement for an estimated 93% of the displaced population.

DEMOGRAPHICS: 46% of displaced individuals were female and 54% were male. 46% were younger than 18 years old. 5% were over 60 years old.

SHELTER: Only one sites reported that households were living in shelters that were below standard. In this site, less than 25% of households were living in substandard shelter arrangements.

WASH: Only 28 sites meet SPHERE standards of access to over 15 liters of water per person per day. 13 (21%) displacement sites reported having no toilets.

FOOD, NUTRITION AND LIVELIHOODS: 36 (59%) sites, representing 9,474 individuals, reported no access to food. 80% of sites reported that IDPs did not have access to income generating activities.

HEALTH: Malaria was the primary health concern in this round of data collection with 25 (41%) sites reporting this.

EDUCATION: In 89% of sites (54) more than 50% of children are attending school. Formal primary school education is available at all 61 sites. Alternative basic education (ABE) is not available at any sites.

PROTECTION: Harmful traditional practices were reported across some sites. These practices included: child marriage and forced labor and forced begging.

COMMUNICATION: 54% of sites reported that the authorities were IDPs primary source of information followed by local leaders (34%) and site managers (11%).