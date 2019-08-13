Ethiopia: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Tigray Region, Round 17: May/June 2019 - Summary of Key Findings

REGION - KEY FINDINGS

LOCATION AND CAUSE OF DISPLACEMENT: 96,256 displaced individuals comprising 49,388 households in 207 displacement sites were identified in Tigray region. These figures represent an increase of 1,714 individuals (+1.81%), an increase of 2,515 households (+5.37%), and since round 16 (March/April 2019), an increment of 24 sites (13.11%). 16% of sites opened during 2018 and 4% site opened in 2019. Conflict was the primary cause of displacement for an estimated 100% of the displaced population.

DEMOGRAPHICS: 42% of displaced individuals were male and 58% were female. 34% were younger than 18 years old while 3% were over 60 years old.

SHELTER: None of the sites reported that over 25% of households were living in shelters that were below regional and cultural standards.

WASH: None of the sites meet SPHERE standards of access to over 15 liters of water per person per day. 113 displacement sites (55%) reported having no latrines.

FOOD, NUTRITION AND LIVELIHOODS: None of the sites reported no access to food. 98% of sites reported that IDPs did not have access to income generating activities.

HEALTH: Pneumonia was the primary health concern in this round of data collection with 80 sites reporting this.

EDUCATION: In 12% of sites, 50% or less of the children on site are attending formal primary school. Formal primary school education is available at 206 sites. Alternative basic education (ABE) is available at 0 sites.

COMMUNICATION: 68% of sites reported that Authorities were IDPs’ primary source of information followed by Local Leader at of 25% sites.