Ethiopia: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Tigray Region, Round 14: November – December 2018 - Summary of Key Findings

Tigray REGION - KEY FINDINGS

LOCATION AND CAUSE OF DISPLACEMENT: 72,113 displaced individuals comprising 33,448 households in 149 displacement sites were identified in Tigray region. These figures represent an increase of 22,561 in the total individuals (+45.53%) an increase of 12,606 households (+60.48%) and an increase of 46 sites (+44.66%) since round 13 (September/October 2018). 2.3% sites opened in 2017 and 12.75% opened in 2018.

Conflict was the primary cause of displacement for an estimated 98% of the displaced population.

DEMOGRAPHICS: 42% of displaced individuals were female and 58% were male. 37% were younger than 18 years old. 3% were over 60 years old.

SHELTER: No sites reported that over 25% of households were living in shelters that were below regional and cultural standards.

WASH: Only 1 sites meet SPHERE standards of access to over 15 liters of water per person per day. 63 (42%) displacement sites reported having no latrines.

FOOD, NUTRITION AND LIVELIHOODS: 32 (21%) sites, representing 8590 individuals, reported no access to food. 96% of sites reported that IDPs did not have access to income generating activities.

HEALTH: Diarrhea was the primary health concern in this round of data collection with 46 sites reporting this.

EDUCATION: In 13% of sites 50% or less of the children on site are attending formal primary school. Formal primary school education is available at 148 sites. Alternative basic education (ABE) is not available at any sites.

COMMUNICATION: 52% of sites reported that Authorities were IDPs primary source of information followed by Local Leader at 48%of sites.

Figure 1 illustrates trends in stock totals of displacement in the region over time compared to recent displacement. Figure 2 shows IDP numbers dissagregated by cause over time.