06 Feb 2018

Ethiopia: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Somali Region, Round 8: November to December 2017- Summary of key findings

from International Organization for Migration
Published on 05 Feb 2018
LOCATION AND CAUSE OF DISPLACEMENT: 806,913 displaced individuals comprising 118,719 households in 331 displacement sites were identified in Somali region*.
These figures represent an increase of 123,692 in the total individuals (18%), households (11%) and sites (4%) since round 7 (August/September 2017). 68% sites opened in 2017. Conflict was the primary cause of displacement for an estimated 57% of the displaced population.

DEMOGRAPHICS: 52% of displaced individuals were female and 48% were male. 58% were younger than 18 years old. 9% were over 60 years old.
SHELTER: 134 (40%) sites reported that over 50% of households were living in shelters that were below standard.

WASH: Only 18 sites meet SPHERE standards of access to over 15 liters of water per person per day. 276 (83%) displacement sites reported having no toilets.

FOOD, NUTRITION AND LIVELIHOODS: 29 (9%) sites, representing 117,047 individuals, reported no access to food. 88% of sites reported that IDPs did not have access to income generating activities

HEALTH: Malaria was the primary health concern in this round of data collection with 148 sites reporting this.

EDUCATION: In 42% of sites (139) less than 50% of children are attending school. Formal primary school education is available at 65% (216) of sites. Alternative basic education (ABE) is available at 39% (128) sites.

PROTECTION: Harmful traditional practices were reported across many sites. These practices included: female genital mutilation and child marriage.

COMMUNICATION: 42% of sites reported that the site managers were IDPs primary source of information followed by local leaders (27%) and Authorities (20%).

International Organization for Migration:

