Ethiopia: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Somali Region, Round 17: May/June 2019 - Summary of Key Findings

REGION - KEY FINDINGS

LOCATION AND CAUSE OF DISPLACEMENT: 1,051,542 displaced individuals comprising 175,378 households in 419 displacement sites were identified in Somali region. These figures represent a decrease of 15,190 individuals (-1.42%), a decrease of 1,393 households (-0.79%), and since round 16 (March/April 2019), an increment of 4 sites (0.96%). 22% of sites opened during 2018 and 6% site opened in 2019. Conflict was the primary cause of displacement for an estimated 66.92% of the displaced population.

DEMOGRAPHICS: 52% of displaced individuals were female and 48% were male. 62% were younger than 18 years old while 8% were over 60 years old.

SHELTER: 397 sites reported that over 25% of households were living in shelters that were below regional and cultural standards.

WASH: 44 sites meet SPHERE standards of access to over 15 liters of water per person per day. 264 displacement sites (63%) reported having no latrines.

FOOD, NUTRITION AND LIVELIHOODS: 101 sites (24%), representing 316,050 individuals, reported no access to food. 99% of sites reported that IDPs did not have access to income generating activities.

HEALTH: Pneumonia was the primary health concern in this round of data collection with 161 sites reporting this.

EDUCATION: In 29% of sites, 50% or less of the children on site are attending formal primary school. Formal primary school education is available at 310 sites. Alternative basic education (ABE) is available at 160 sites.

COMMUNICATION: 74% of sites reported that Site Management were IDPs’ primary source of information followed by Local Leader at of 13% sites.