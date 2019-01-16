16 Jan 2019

Ethiopia: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Somali Region, Round 14: November/December 2018 - Summary of Key Findings

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 15 Jan 2019
Download PDF (3.29 MB)

Somali REGION - KEY FINDINGS

LOCATION AND CAUSE OF DISPLACEMENT: 1,006,276 displaced individuals comprising 167,652 households in 389 displacement sites were identified in Somali region. These figures represent a decrease of (9,890) in the total individuals (-0.97%) a decrease of (594) households (-0.35%) and an increase of 1 sites (+0.26%) since round 13 (September/October 2018). 45.6% sites opened in 2017 and 21.14% opened in 2018. Conflict was the primary cause of displacement for an estimated 65% of the displaced population.

DEMOGRAPHICS: 52% of displaced individuals were female and 48% were male. 61% were younger than 18 years old. 9% were over 60 years old.

SHELTER: 319 sites reported that over 25% of households were living in shelters that were below regional and cultural standards.

WASH: Only 17 sites meet SPHERE standards of access to over 15 liters of water per person per day. 245 (63%) displacement sites reported having no latrines.

FOOD, NUTRITION AND LIVELIHOODS: 70 (18%) sites, representing 285,285 individuals, reported no access to food. 98% of sites reported that IDPs did not have access to income generating activities.

HEALTH: Malaria was the primary health concern in this round of data collection with 176 sites reporting this.

EDUCATION: In 23% of sites 50% or less of the children on site are attending formal primary school.
Formal primary school education is available at 260 sites. Alternative basic education (ABE) is available at 137 sites.

COMMUNICATION: 54% of sites reported that Site Management were IDPs primary source of information followed by Local Leader at 24%of sites.
Figure 1 illustrates trends in stock totals of displacement in the region over time compared to recent displacement. Figure 2 shows IDP numbers dissagregated by cause over time.

