13 Aug 2019

Ethiopia: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Oromia Region, Round 17: May/June 2019 - Summary of Key Findings

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 13 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.64 MB)

REGION - KEY FINDINGS

LOCATION AND CAUSE OF DISPLACEMENT: 877,537 displaced individuals comprising 145,217 households in 460 displacement sites were identified in Oromia region. These figures represent an increase of 24,964 individuals (+2.93%), an increase of 901 households (+0.62%), a decrement of 3 sites (-0.65%) since round 16 (March/April 2019). 13% of sites opened during 2018 and 3% site opened in 2019. Conflict was the primary cause of displacement for an estimated 78.87% of the displaced population.

DEMOGRAPHICS: 51% of displaced individuals were female and 49% were male. 59% were younger than 18 years old while 4% were over 60 years old.

SHELTER: 212 sites reported that over 25% of households were living in shelters that were below regional and cultural standards.

WASH: 11 sites meet SPHERE standards of access to over 15 liters of water per person per day. 181 displacement sites (39%) reported having no latrines.

FOOD, NUTRITION AND LIVELIHOODS: 38 sites (8%), representing 82,524 individuals, reported no access to food. 82% of sites reported that IDPs did not have access to income generating activities.

HEALTH: Diarrhea was the primary health concern in this round of data collection with 132 sites reporting this.

EDUCATION: In 48% of sites, 50% or less of the children on site are attending formal primary school. Formal primary school education is available at 374 sites. Alternative basic education (ABE) is available at 28 sites.

COMMUNICATION: 57% of sites reported that Site Management were IDPs’ primary source of information followed by Local Leader at of 22% sites.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

