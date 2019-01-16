Ethiopia: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Oromia Region, Round 14: November – December 2018 - Summary of Key Findings

Oromia REGION - KEY FINDINGS

LOCATION AND CAUSE OF DISPLACEMENT:

1,145,848 displaced individuals comprising 180,772 households in 515 displacement sites were identified in Oromia region. These figures represent an increase of 238,323 in the total individuals (+26.26%) an increase of 36,871 households (+25.62%) and an increase of 49 sites (+10.52%) since round 13 (September/October 2018). 41.0% sites opened in 2017 and 35.8% opened in 2018. Conflict was the primary cause of displacement for an estimated 86% of the displaced population.

DEMOGRAPHICS: 51% of displaced individuals were female and 49% were male. 59% were younger than 18 years old. 5% were over 60 years old.

SHELTER: 197 sites reported that over 25% of households were living in shelters that were below regional and cultural standards.

WASH: Only 64 sites meet SPHERE standards of access to over 15 liters of water per person per day. 199 (39%) displacement sites reported having no latrines.

FOOD, NUTRITION AND LIVELIHOODS: 33 (6%) sites, representing 96136 individuals, reported no access to food. 78% of sites reported that IDPs did not have access to income generating activities.

HEALTH: Diarrhea was the primary health concern in this round of data collection with 142 sites reporting this.

EDUCATION: In 55% of sites 50% or less of the children on site are attending formal primary school. Formal primary school education is available at 431 sites. Alternative basic education (ABE) is available at 46 sites.

COMMUNICATION: 40% of sites reported that Site Management were IDPs primary source of information followed by Local Leader at 32%of sites. Figure 1 illustrates trends in stock totals of displacement in the region over time compared to recent displacement. Figure 2 shows IDP numbers dissagregated by cause over time.