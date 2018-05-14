Ethiopia: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Methodology 2018

Strengthening the data collection system for displacement in Ethiopia 2018

Following the two unsuccessful rainy seasons in 2015, Ethiopia experienced one of the worst droughts in decades. The delayed onset of the summer (kiremt) rains in northern, central and eastern parts of the country was impacted by El Niño phenomenon. This resulted in reduced or delayed planting, poor germination and crop stunting, poor pasture regeneration and production and poor livestock productivity. The lack of rainfall and subsequent drought caused a massive increase in humanitarian needs.

In 2017 Ethiopia’s humanitarian needs were aggravated by the outbreak of conflict along the Somali-Oromia borders and another drought affecting large parts of eastern and southern Ethiopia. The annual Humanitarian and Disaster Resilience Plan (HDRP) launched in 2018, prepared jointly by the Government of Ethiopia with support of humanitarian partners, estimated that at least 7.8 million people would require immediate life-saving food assistance, 1.5 million individuals would require Shelter / Non-Food Items (S/NFI), and additional humanitarian needs have arisen due to conflict, with 857,000 Ethiopians displaced over the past year around the border areas of Oromia and Somali Regions.

IOM is tasked by the Ethiopian Humanitarian Country Team (EHCT) to regularly track, map and report on internal displacement. In response to this IOM launched its Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) mechanism. The DTM is an information management system developed to track and monitor the displacement and population mobility. It is designed to regularly capture, process, and disseminate various layers of information to provide a better understanding of the evolving needs of a displaced population, on site or en route. Adapted from the global methodology, relevant DTM components is carried out in targeted locations to facilitate displacement management, the delivery of immediate humanitarian services and emergency response, and informing transition and durable solutions. The differing levels of information collected contribute to the provision of a comprehensive profile of the IDP and returnee population in Ethiopia which is used by the government and humanitarian partners to protect, assist and advocate on behalf of these populations.