14 May 2018

Ethiopia: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Methodology 2018

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 14 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.95 MB)

Strengthening the data collection system for displacement in Ethiopia 2018

Following the two unsuccessful rainy seasons in 2015, Ethiopia experienced one of the worst droughts in decades. The delayed onset of the summer (kiremt) rains in northern, central and eastern parts of the country was impacted by El Niño phenomenon. This resulted in reduced or delayed planting, poor germination and crop stunting, poor pasture regeneration and production and poor livestock productivity. The lack of rainfall and subsequent drought caused a massive increase in humanitarian needs.

In 2017 Ethiopia’s humanitarian needs were aggravated by the outbreak of conflict along the Somali-Oromia borders and another drought affecting large parts of eastern and southern Ethiopia. The annual Humanitarian and Disaster Resilience Plan (HDRP) launched in 2018, prepared jointly by the Government of Ethiopia with support of humanitarian partners, estimated that at least 7.8 million people would require immediate life-saving food assistance, 1.5 million individuals would require Shelter / Non-Food Items (S/NFI), and additional humanitarian needs have arisen due to conflict, with 857,000 Ethiopians displaced over the past year around the border areas of Oromia and Somali Regions.

IOM is tasked by the Ethiopian Humanitarian Country Team (EHCT) to regularly track, map and report on internal displacement. In response to this IOM launched its Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) mechanism. The DTM is an information management system developed to track and monitor the displacement and population mobility. It is designed to regularly capture, process, and disseminate various layers of information to provide a better understanding of the evolving needs of a displaced population, on site or en route. Adapted from the global methodology, relevant DTM components is carried out in targeted locations to facilitate displacement management, the delivery of immediate humanitarian services and emergency response, and informing transition and durable solutions. The differing levels of information collected contribute to the provision of a comprehensive profile of the IDP and returnee population in Ethiopia which is used by the government and humanitarian partners to protect, assist and advocate on behalf of these populations.

International Organization for Migration:

Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.