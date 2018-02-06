Ethiopia: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Gambella Region, Round 8: November to December 2017- Summary of key findings

LOCATION AND CAUSE OF DISPLACEMENT: 21,570 displaced individuals comprising 4,314 households in 21 displacement sites were identified in Gambella region. These figures represent an increase of 1,578 in the total individuals (8%), 490 in the number of households (13%) but a decrease of 2 (9%) in numbers of sites since round 7 (September/ October 2017). 57% of sites opened in 2017. Conflict was the primary cause of displacement for an estimated 71% of the displaced population.

DEMOGRAPHICS: 53% of displaced individuals were female and 47% were male. 66% were younger than 18 years old. 4% were over 60 years old.

SHELTER: 4 (19%) sites reported that over 50% of households were living in shelters that were below standard.

WASH: 95% of sites meet SPHERE standards of access to over 15 liters of water per person per day. 19 (91%) displacement sites reported having no toilets.

FOOD, NUTRITION AND LIVELIHOODS: 12 (57%) sites, representing 15,155 individuals, reported no access to food. 33% of sites reported that IDPs did not have access to income generating activities.

HEALTH: Similarly to Round 7, where malaria was the primary health concern for 83% of sites in round 7, in the most recent round, malaria is the primary health concern for all evaluated sites.

EDUCATION: In one site (5%), less than 25% of children are attending primary school. Access to formal primary school education is available in all sites while alternative basic education (ABE) is available at no sites.

PROTECTION: Sites reports the harmful traditional practice of child marriage. The relationships among the IDPs is described as good or excellent in all sites.

COMMUNICATION: 86% of sites reported that local leaders were the primary source of information for IDPs, followed by site management (14%).