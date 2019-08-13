Ethiopia: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Gambella Region, Round 17: May/June 2019 - Summary of Key Findings

REGION - KEY FINDINGS

LOCATION AND CAUSE OF DISPLACEMENT: 31,041 displaced individuals comprising 3,846 households in 13 displacement sites were identified in Gambella region. These figures represent an increase of 10,158 individuals (+48.64%), an increase of 812 households (+26.76%), and since round 16 (March/April 2019), no increment on number of sites. 11% of sites opened during 2018 and 0% site opened in 2019. Conflict was the primary cause of displacement for an estimated 91.44% of the displaced population.

DEMOGRAPHICS: 48% of displaced individuals were male and 52% were female. 56% were younger than 18 years old while 6% were over 60 years old.

SHELTER: 11 sites reported that over 25% of households were living in shelters that were below regional and cultural standards.

WASH: 4 site meets SPHERE standards of access to over 15 liters of water per person per day. 9 displacement sites (69%) reported having no latrines.

FOOD, NUTRITION AND LIVELIHOODS: 7 sites (54%), representing 16,046 individuals, reported no access to food. 31% of sites reported that IDPs did not have access to income generating activities.

HEALTH: Malaria was the primary health concern in this round of data collection with 13 sites reporting this.

EDUCATION: In none of the sites, 50% or less of the children on site are attending formal primary school. Formal primary school education is available at 13 sites. Alternative basic education (ABE) is available at none of the sites.

COMMUNICATION: 69% of sites reported that Authorities were IDPs’ primary source of information followed by Site Management at of 31% sites.