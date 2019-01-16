Ethiopia: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Gambella Region, Round 14: November/December 2018 - Summary of Key Findings

Gambella REGION - KEY FINDINGS

LOCATION AND CAUSE OF DISPLACEMENT: 24,689 displaced individuals comprising 3,624 households in 14 displacement sites were identified in Gambella region. These figures represent a crease of 3,616 in the total individuals (+17.16%) a crease of 398 households (+12.34%) and an increase of 0 sites (0.00%) since round 13 (September/October 2018). 62.4% sites opened in 2017 and 8.7% opened in 2018. Conflict was the primary cause of displacement for an estimated 85% of the displaced population.

DEMOGRAPHICS: 47% of displaced individuals were female and 53% were male. 65% were younger than 18 years old. 3% were over 60 years old.

SHELTER: 3 sites reported that over 25% of households were living in shelters that were below regional and cultural standards.

WASH: Only 4 sites meet SPHERE standards of access to over 15 liters of water per person per day. 14 (100%) displacement sites reported having no latrines.

FOOD, NUTRITION AND LIVELIHOODS: 13 (93%) sites, representing 20943 individuals, reported no access to food. 0% of sites reported that IDPs did not have access to income generating activities.

HEALTH: Malaria was the primary health concern in this round of data collection with 14 sites reporting this.

EDUCATION: In 7% of sites 50% or less of the children on site are attending formal primary school. Formal primary school education is available at 14 sites. Alternative basic education (ABE) is not available at all sites.

COMMUNICATION: 64% of sites reported that Authorities were IDPs primary source of information followed by Local Leader at 29%of sites.