Ethiopia: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Amhara Region, Round 17: May/June 2019 - Summary of Key Findings

REGION - KEY FINDINGS

LOCATION AND CAUSE OF DISPLACEMENT: 102,761 displaced individuals comprising 24,040 households in 82 displacement sites were identified in Amhara region.

These figures represent an increase of 12,617 individuals (+14%), an increase of 2,601 households (+12.13%), and since round 16 (March/April 2019), an increment of 2 sites (2.50%). 48% of sites opened during 2018 and 12% site opened in 2019. Conflict was the primary cause of displacement for an estimated 99.91% of the displaced population.

DEMOGRAPHICS: 52% of displaced individuals were male and 48% were female. 49% were younger than 18 years old while 3% were over 60 years old.

SHELTER: 6 sites reported that over 25% of households were living in shelters that were below regional and cultural standards.

WASH: None of the sites meet SPHERE standards of access to over 15 liters of water per person per day. 44 displacement sites (54%) reported having no latrines.

FOOD, NUTRITION AND LIVELIHOODS: 7 sites (9%), representing 1,252 individuals, reported no access to food. 87% of sites reported that IDPs did not have access to income generating activities.

HEALTH: Diarrhea was the primary health concern in this round of data collection with 31 sites reporting this.

EDUCATION: In 17% of sites, 50% or less of the children on site are attending formal primary school. Formal primary school education is available at 53 sites. Alternative basic education (ABE) is available at none of the sites.

COMMUNICATION: 48% of sites reported that Families/Friends were IDPs’ primary source of information followed by Mobile Phone at 29% of sites.