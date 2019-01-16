Ethiopia: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Amhara Region, Round 14: November/December 2018 - Summary of Key Findings

Amhara REGION - KEY FINDINGS

LOCATION AND CAUSE OF DISPLACEMENT: 13,519 displaced individuals comprising 4,109 households in 59 displacement sites were identified in Amhara region. These figures represent a increase of 1,698 in the total individuals (+14.36%) an increase of 377 households (+10.10%) and an increase of 12 sites (+25.53%) since round 13 (September/ October 2018). 23.8% sites opened in 2017 and 39.1% opened in 2018. Conflict was the primary cause of displacement for an estimated 98% of the displaced population.

DEMOGRAPHICS: 49% of displaced individuals were female and 51% were male. 45% were younger than 18 years old. 2% were over 60 years old.

SHELTER: 5 sites reported that over 25% of households were living in shelters that were below regional and cultural standards.

WASH: Only 0 sites meet SPHERE standards of access to over 15 liters of water per person per day. 24 (41%) displacement sites reported having no latrines.

FOOD, NUTRITION AND LIVELIHOODS: 23 (39%) sites, representing 4113 individuals, reported no access to food. 88% of sites reported that IDPs did not have access to income generating activities.

HEALTH: Malaria was the primary health concern in this round of data collection with 21 sites reporting this.

EDUCATION: In 19% of sites 50% or less of the children on site are attending formal primary school.

Formal primary school education is available at 52 sites. Alternative basic education (ABE) is available at 2 sites.

COMMUNICATION: 37% of sites reported that Local Leader were IDPs primary source of information followed by Families/Friends at 36%of sites.

Figure 1 illustrates trends in stock totals of displacement in the region over time compared to recent displacement. Figure 2 shows IDP numbers dissagregated by cause over time.