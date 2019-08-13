Ethiopia: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Afar Region, Round 17: May/June 2019 - Summary of Key Findings

REGION - KEY FINDINGS

LOCATION AND CAUSE OF DISPLACEMENT: 58,145 displaced individuals comprising 10,383 households in 63 displacement sites were identified in Afar region. These figures represent an increase of 8,053 individuals (+16.08%), an increase of 1,156 households (+12.53%), and since round 16 (March/April 2019), an increment of 5 sites (8.62%). 5% of sites opened during 2018 and 9% site opened in 2019. Flash Flood was the primary cause of displacement for an estimated 34.31% of the displaced population.

DEMOGRAPHICS: 49% of displaced individuals were male and 51% were female. 56% were younger than 18 years old while 8% were over 60 years old.

SHELTER: 55 sites reported that over 25% of households were living in shelters that were below regional and cultural standards.

WASH: None of the sites meet SPHERE standards of access to over 15 liters of water per person per day. 49 displacement sites (78%) reported having no latrines.

FOOD, NUTRITION AND LIVELIHOODS: 2 sites (3%), representing 584 individuals, reported no access to food. 89% of sites reported that IDPs did not have access to income generating activities.

HEALTH: Malaria was the primary health concern in this round of data collection with 30 sites reporting this.

EDUCATION: In 14% of sites, 50% or less of the children on site are attending formal primary school. Formal primary school education is available at 60 sites. Alternative basic education (ABE) is available at 1 sites.

COMMUNICATION: 56% of sites reported that Families/Friends were IDPs’ primary source of information followed by Local Leader at of 27% sites.