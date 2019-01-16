Ethiopia: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Afar Region, Round 14: November/December 2018 - Summary of Key Findings

Afar REGION - KEY FINDINGS

LOCATION AND CAUSE OF DISPLACEMENT: 50,619 displaced individuals comprising 8,780 households in 54 displacement sites were identified in Afar region. These figures represent an increase of 2,282 in the total individuals (+4.72%) a decrease of (36) households (-0.41%) and since round 13 (September/October 2018) no increment on sites. 14.7% sites opened in 2017 and 1.2% opened in 2018. Drought was the primary cause of displacement for an estimated 35% of the displaced population.

DEMOGRAPHICS: 49% of displaced individuals were female and 51% were male. 59% were younger than 18 years old. 6% were over 60 years old.

SHELTER: 20 sites reported that over 25% of households were living in shelters that were below regional and cultural standards.

WASH: no sites meet SPHERE standards of access to over 15 liters of water per person per day. 44 (81%) displacement sites reported having no latrines.

FOOD, NUTRITION AND LIVELIHOODS: 5 (9%) sites, representing 3,512 individuals, reported no access to food. 87% of sites reported that IDPs did not have access to income generating activities.

HEALTH: Malaria was the primary health concern in this round of data collection with 18 sites reporting this.

EDUCATION: In 9% of sites 50% or less of the children on site are attending formal primary school. Formal primary school education is available at 50 sites. Alternative basic education (ABE) is available at 5 sites.

COMMUNICATION: 57% of sites reported that Families/Friends were IDPs primary source of information followed by Site Management at 24%of sites.

Figure 1 illustrates trends in stock totals of displacement in the region over time compared to recent displacement. Figure 2 shows IDP numbers dissagregated by cause over time.