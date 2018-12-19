19 Dec 2018

Ethiopia: Detailed Shelter Response Profile, December 2018

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Shelter Cluster
Published on 19 Dec 2018
preview
Download PDF (6.13 MB)

1. Introduction

1.1. Why local building cultures are important today

All over the world, societies have managed to produce, adapt and develop their habitat according to their needs, interests, aspirations, preferences and abilities, making the best use of locally available materials. Strategies developed take advantage of natural resources to protect against the destructive forces of nature and have always generated rich and varied knowledge at local levels.

(Re)discovering the intelligence of local architectures and analysing their associated practices is often very useful in the process of designing disaster resistant architectures in accordance with build back safer principles, but also to adapt to contemporary lifestyles and their evolution, to respect the local environment and culture and to conform to the technical and economic capacities of local populations.
Relying on, or at least getting inspiration from local knowledge, know-how, construction processes and traditional means of organisation has proved very effective, as it favours:

• The implementation of solutions well adapted to local ways of life and the suggestion of viable improvements;

• The possibility to shelter many people quickly and cost-effectively while taking into account seasonality effects as well as factors like religious festivals and livelihood activities;

• Large-scale reproducibility of the improvements designed in continuity with local building cultures and an easy access, both financially and technically, to the promoted solutions for non-beneficiaries.

• A positive impact on local economies as local skills and materials are fully promoted, while also taking into account environmental concerns linked to the construction industry;

• Greater short and long-term ownership by the beneficiaries through their participation in decision-making and project implementation processes;

• Empowerment of local populations through the recognition of the value of their existing capacities for building and the improvement of their resilience.

To develop a disaster resistant architecture adapted to current local ways of life, it is important to involve the beneficiaries and the local professionals and decision makers from the very beginning of the recovery phase. If rebuilding is often necessary and can be very demonstrative and convincing, promoting pertinent repairs when possible may help reaching this goal. This way, the connexion between relief, recovery and development is enabled and so, the long term benefit of a shelter project is ensured. In addition to the provision of shelters, higher levels of resilience within the project area are reached.

