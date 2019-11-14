Ethiopia - Desert Locust invasion (UN FAO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 November 2019)
- Desert locust infestations have affected over 20,000 hectares of pasture and crops in various districts of Ethiopia's Afar, Amhara, Oromia, Somali and Tigrayan regional states
- The situation is likely to worsen with more heavy rain expected, as these conditions favour locust breeding.
- The Ethiopian government and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) have called for urgent action to combat the Desert Locust as it threatens the country's livelihood and food security, where an estimated 11.5 million people are already in need of emergency food aid.
- Without additional control and preventive measures the locusts could continue moving through Ethiopia and invade neighbouring areas in North-Eastern Kenya, North Somalia, parts of Eritrea and Sudan’s Southern coast.