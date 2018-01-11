Ethiopia: Dashboard - Sector Response and Contextual Indicators (October 2017)
from Government of Ethiopia, UN Country Team in Ethiopia, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, WASH Cluster, Nutrition Cluster, Shelter Cluster, Health Cluster
Infographic
Published on 31 Oct 2017 — View Original
In order to support management of the humanitarian response in Ethiopia, sectors have identified a set of response and contextual indicators. The monthly data provided against those indicators by the sectors has been visualized in the following infographics. These visuals will help understand how the drought response is progressing and identify where issues are developing so that proactive measures can be taken.