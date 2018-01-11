11 Jan 2018

Ethiopia: Dashboard - Sector Response and Contextual Indicators (October 2017)

Infographic
from Government of Ethiopia, UN Country Team in Ethiopia, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, WASH Cluster, Nutrition Cluster, Shelter Cluster, Health Cluster
Published on 31 Oct 2017 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.56 MB)

In order to support management of the humanitarian response in Ethiopia, sectors have identified a set of response and contextual indicators. The monthly data provided against those indicators by the sectors has been visualized in the following infographics. These visuals will help understand how the drought response is progressing and identify where issues are developing so that proactive measures can be taken.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

By Amy Benson

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.