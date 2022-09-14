Ethiopia Crisiswatch Digest, August 2022

WHAT HAPPENED IN AUGUST?

Federal and Tigray forces returned to frontline fighting in Amhara-Tigray border areas, shattering the precarious truce formalised in March, endangering desperately needed aid deliveries to Tigray and harming the prospect of long-awaited peace talks.

WHY DOES IT MATTER?

Renewed hostilities, which follow the hardening of negotiating positions on both sides over the choice of mediator and preconditions for talks, raise the risk of a period of sustained conflict that sinks all parties deeper into a brutal and unwinnable war.

JULY TRENDS

The federal government and Tigray authorities continued to disagree over whether African Union Envoy Olusegun Obasanjo should mediate peace talks.

Meanwhile, violence persisted in Oromia and Al-Shabaab made a rare incursion into the country’s east from Somalia.