Ethiopia Crisis Response Plan 2022 (Summary)

Ethiopia has one of the world's largest internally displaced populations, with displacement risks remaining high in 2022. According to IOM's latest Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) National Displacement Report released in December 2021, a total of 4.2 million people were internally displaced across Ethiopia, compared to 2.1 million at 2020 end. Displacement level doubled in a year with over 2 million additional people becoming displaced during 2021.

The primary drivers of displacement are conflict (85%) and climatic shocks such as drought, floods, and desert locust infestation. Ethiopia's internal displacement increased dramatically in 2021, with armed conflict expanding from Tigray Regional State to neighbouring Amhara and Afar regions, displacing 2.1 million people, and resulting in a tense and volatile humanitarian situation. With active fighting in several areas continuing, further displacements are likely to occur in 2022. Incidences of political and intercommunal violence also flared up in several regions of the country, including parts of Oromia and Benishangul Gumuz regions, risking stability of the entire country.