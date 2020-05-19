Ethiopia: COVID-19 Situation Report No. 9, 9 - 15 May 2020

Highlights

▪ The situation of children separated from their families and caregivers due to COVID-19 remains a major concern. In the past week, UNICEF has supported the reunification of 382 children with their parents or caregivers that were returning migrants held in quarantine centres.

▪ Over the past week, UNICEF has been actively involved in communication activities to reduce the spread of COVID-19 which have reached 974,000 people in and around Addis Ababa through a mobile van promoting physical distancing and hygiene.

▪ Following the development of a Costed Distance Learning Plan by the Ministry of Education and Regional Education Bureaus (REBs), with UNICEF and Save the Children support, seven regions are broadcasting radio and TV programs targeting an estimated 4.3 million primary and secondary school children (47 per cent are girls).

Epidemiological Overview

Ethiopia has confirmed 272 cases as of 14 May comprising 205 males (75 per cent) and 67 females (25 per cent). The first case was confirmed on 13 March, with the first fatality on 5 April. The first case in the Somali Region was confirmed on 25 April. So far, there are eight regions that have reported cases. There have been 108 recoveries and five deaths, with the most recent death reported on 9 May - a 65-year-old man from Addis Ababa who was undergoing intensive care treatment.

Testing capacity has been expanded, and laboratory tests carried out on 41,689 samples (lately up to 2,600 tests a day). As of May, 797 people were under mandatory 14-day quarantine and 8,100 people had been discharged from quarantine.