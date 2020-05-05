Ethiopia: COVID-19 Situation Report No. 7, 25 April – 1 May 2020

Highlights

▪ In Ethiopia, 133 confirmed cases have been reported as of 1 May. The first case was confirmed on 13 March, with the first fatality on 5 April. The first case in Somali region was confirmed on 26 April. So far, there are four regions and two city administrations that have reported cases. There have been 66 recoveries and three deaths. Six of the confirmed cases are under 14.

▪ Necessary WASH materials have been dispatched to all regions. To date, WASH has provided critical hygiene supplies to 1,401,250 people.

▪ 26 million children who were enrolled in school are now at home due to school closures. This includes 3.2 million pre-primary, 20 million primary and 2.8 million secondary students. UNICEF and Save the Children as co-leads of the Education cluster have supported the Ministry of Education (MoE) to develop a response plan which supports the continued learning of children at home and effective, safe planning for school re-opening. The next step is ensuring the necessary resources to roll this plan out.

Epidemiological Overview

There have been 133 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ethiopia since the outbreak was reported on 13 March 2020. There are four regions and two city administrations that have reported COVID-19 cases. A total of 66 patients have recovered, and 3 have died: there have been no further deaths since 10 April. 68 per cent of cases are male and 15 are under the age of 20, while 6 are under 14. Three healthcare workers are reported among the confirmed cases.

Testing capacity has been expanded, and laboratory tests have been carried out for a total of 18,754 samples (lately up to 1,400 a day). As of 30 April, 2,922 people were under mandatory 14-day quarantine and 2,516 contacts had been identified for follow up.